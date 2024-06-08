The most savage burn in ‘Jeopardy’ history might never be topped, and the same goes for the player who said it

A beloved game show with decades of history, Jeopardy! has hosted legendary competitors and crowd-pleasing moments. Curiously, the show’s most savage burn came from an unbeatable Jeopardy player.

Jeopardy! has been a staple of American television since its debut in 1964, captivating audiences with its unique format and challenging questions. Over the years, the show has seen countless memorable moments, from record-breaking winning streaks to hilarious blunders. From Chuck Forrest’s innovative “Forrest Bounce” strategy in 1985 to Ken Jennings’ unprecedented 74-game winning streak in 2004, the show has consistently pushed the boundaries of what a quiz show can be.

However, one moment stands out for its sheer audacity and wit: A burn delivered by one of the show’s most iconic contestants.

James Holzhauer’s Jeopardy! burn, explained

Biggest burn in television history pic.twitter.com/Eir045cpdy — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 6, 2024

In January 2020, during Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament, James Holzhauer shared the stage with Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. All three contestants had proven themselves in previous seasons of the game show, so they were invited to a tournament of the champions. Known for his aggressive playing style and quick wit, Holzhauer would be at the center of one of the most brutal moments in the history of television.

During one of the rounds, Holzhauer noticed that Rutter had not scored any points in the preceding round. So, when the scores reverted to zero on the players’ displays, he seized the moment and interrupted host Alex Trebek to point out, “Hey, Brad’s score is still on there,” cheekily referring to the zero points displayed on the scoreboard. The audience and contestants burst into laughter, and even Jennings let out a “wow” in response to the remark.

The burn was delivered in the heat of competition, and Holzhauer’s timing was impeccable. Moreover, Rutter was already a seasoned player, which makes his zero points in the episode painful enough without someone pointing it out. Finally, what makes his comment so savage is Holzhauer’s personal history at Jeopardy!

James Holzhauer remains an unbeatable Jeopardy! legend

Holzhauer first made headlines on April 17, 2019, when he shattered the previous single-game winnings record by amassing $131,127 in a single episode. This feat far surpassed the previous record of $77,000 set by Roger Craig in 2010. Holzhauer’s ability to consistently win large sums of money is evident from the fact that he holds the top sixteen highest single-day winnings records, which is a testament to his exceptional skill and strategy.

Holzhauer’s success can be attributed to his unique approach to the game, often called the “Holzhauer Method.” This strategy involves selecting high-value clues first to accumulate a substantial amount of money quickly, which he then uses to make large bets on Daily Doubles. By doing so, he maximizes his potential earnings and creates a significant lead over his competitors.

His average bet per Daily Double was around $9,000, and he had an impressive accuracy rate of 97% on these crucial clues. Holzhauer’s dominance on Jeopardy! is further highlighted by his overall performance statistics. Over the course of his 32-game winning streak, he earned a total of $2,462,216, making him the second-highest earner in regular-season play, just behind Ken Jennings.

Thanks to his dynamic (and sometimes hilarious) presence on stage and a tradition of breaking records, Holzhauer has carved his place in Jeopardy! history.

