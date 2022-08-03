Netflix has shared an updated version of the top 10 global rankings and cementing its spot on the charts for the first week is the streamer’s new limited series The Most Hated Man on the Internet.

The show which has taken the internet by storm landed at number six in the rankings following its first week with more than 24 million hours watched.

While this is no small feat, the show fell short of goliaths like Virgin River, Stranger Things, and top 10 mainstay Manifest which has remained in the rankings for the last 13 weeks. Another show to debut on the charts this week scoring higher than The Most Hated Man was Keep Breathing.

Keep Breathing is another limited series telling the story of a girl surviving her time being stranded in the wilderness. The show earned more than 48 million watch hours during the week.

At the top of the charts for this week Virgin River maintained its position with a huge 87 million hours viewed. Right below was Stranger Things which also has sat near the top of the rankings for a long time and this week garnered more than 57 million watch hours.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is a three-part docuseries about Hunter Moore the hated founder of revenge porn site isanyoneup.com. Each of these episodes runs from between 43 and 61 minutes meaning that with just under three hours of content the show was still able to compete with other Netflix shows that boast 8 or more hours in each season.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is available to stream on Netflix right now.