The Osbournes are cussing their way back to reality TV

Their MTV days may be behind them, but the Osbournes are headed back to reality TV with a brand new docuseries next year.

The new BBC One and iPlayer series, called Home to Roost, will focus on Ozzy and Sharon returning to Britain after living in the United States for more than two decades. Although it’s unclear whether they will be joining their parents (however, it seems unlikely), Kelly and Jack will likewise appear in the series in an effort to support their famous parents.

“I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK,” said Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Documentary Commissioning, in a statement via People.

The couple recently announced their plans to relocate to their rural Buckinghamshire estate, located about 45 miles west of London. Contractors are currently making necessary upgrades to the 120-year-old, 350-acre estate, while their Los Angeles mansion was recently listed for $18 million. In an interview with The Guardian, Ozzy and Sharon revealed their motivation for fleeing from America.

“Everything’s f*cking ridiculous there,” Ozzy told the publication while staying extremely on brand. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … It’s f*cking crazy.”

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f*cking Forest Lawn,” the “Mama, I’m Coming Home” singer added of the famous Los Angeles cemetery, which serves as a popular resting place for celebrities. “I’m English. I want to be back.”

The Osbournes ran for four seasons on MTV between 2002 and 2005 and featured the family (sans eldest daughter Aimee, who declined to participate) with storylines that often centered on loving squabbling between the parents and the children and a whole lot of pet messes. But with Jack now a married father of four (including three children from his first wife) and Kelly expecting a child with the Slipknot DJ, of course, it stands to reason that this new iteration will see the family in drastically different places in their lives.

Or at least, one would have to assume a bit less swearing.