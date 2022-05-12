Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson

'I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,' Osbourne wrote.

Kelly Osbourne is going to be a mom!

The 37-year-old famous daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a pair of photos posing with her fetal ultrasound image. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Though she didn’t tag him, one would have to assume that the father is Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, who Osbourne has been dating at least since earlier this year. The pair made their relationship Instagram official (though Wilson had previously made it into her stories) with a loved-up post on Valentine’s Day.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Osbourne captioned a photo of her and Wilson smooching. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Wilson likewise shared the same snap in black and white. “Here [are] not enough colors to display the palette of love I have for you in my heart,” he wrote. “Happy Valentines Day my love xoxo.”

The news comes less than two months after the Fashion Police host’s brother, Jack Osbourne, likewise announced that he and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, were expecting their first child together.

“Exciting news!!! [Aree] and I are expecting a baby in the summer!” he wrote. “Baby #4 here we come!” (Osbourne shares three children with his first wife, actress Lisa Stelly.)

This is going to be a big year for the Osbourne clan, with two new babies now on the way. Mazel tov to the family!