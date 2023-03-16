‘The Penguin’ adds more cast members to fill out the Gotham City underworld

The Gotham City underworld will soon welcome three new faces in its midst. Anchored by Oscar-nominated Colin Farrell, The Penguin is an upcoming HBO Max series comprising the story of Colin Cobblepot and his questionable actions in the mafia gangdom.

As the series gets shooting underway nearly a year after The Batman‘s release, the new HBO hit focusing on the crime world of Gotham City The Penguin will allegedly add three new cast members to its star-studded arsenal of actors. Joining the Bat-verse are television stars Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), James Madio (The Basketball Diaries), and Scott Cohen (The 10th Kingdom), per the information provided by Variety.

Alberto Falcone, the the son of Gotham City crime boss Carmine Falcone, is coming to #ThePenguin. https://t.co/zW57XC16KZ — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2023

It is not yet known which roles the trio will reprise in The Penguin, however, it is speculated that Zegen is set to play Alberto Falcone, the son of the crime lord Carmine Falcone. Previously portrayed by John Turturro in The Batman, Falcone will prove an essential role in Gotham City as the brother of Sofia Falcone (Cristina Milioti). As for Alberto’s history in the comicverse, the only Falcone son claims to be the serial killer known as The Holiday Killer, who strikes Gotham criminals each holiday.

The series will also see the new additions acting alongside Rhenzy Feliz (Marvel’s Runaways), Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Jack Ryan), Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Sand and Fog), and Dierdre O’Connell (The Requin). No other information has yet been revealed regarding their roles in the series.

There is still no release date for The Penguin.