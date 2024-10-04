‘The Penguin’ full season 1 episode schedule and where to watch HBO show starring an unrecognizable Colin Farrell

The HBO Original series The Penguin started streaming Sept. 19 and is already a major hit with audiences and critics alike — and it’s not too hard to understand why. The show follows the story of Oz Cobb, aka the Penguin, played by a deeply committed Colin Farrell, and has been hailed as “the best live-action version of Gotham City yet.”

Photograph by Macall Polay/HBO

The Penguin is a direct sequel to The Batman, the 2022 movie that starred Rob Pattinson as the titular character, and many of the movie’s themes — such as inequality, privilege, and Batman’s resounding anger — surge through the series.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch The Penguin.

WATCH: The Penguin, now streaming on Max

The Penguin season 1 schedule

The first episode of The Penguin debuted on Max on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Episode 2 didn’t air until Sept. 29 — a full 10 days after the show’s premiere!

The reason for this delay was because the show was originally a Max Original series, which meant it could debut any day of the week, but after the premiere it was recategorized as an HBO Original series. As such, it now follows the pattern of similar shows, and new episodes come out on Sundays.

As such, each episode of the first season will be released on Sundays going forward, meaning episode 3 will debut on Oct. 6. The series will conclude on Nov. 10 when the 8th episode airs.

Where to watch The Penguin

As an HBO Original series, The Penguin is available to stream on Max. If you don’t have Max you can also stream the show on Amazon Prime Video (with a Max subscription through the service), Hulu (with a premium subscription), or YouTube (also with a premium subscription).

