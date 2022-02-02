The polarizing ‘Book of Boba Fett’ episode 6 has some massive fans
Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, episode six.
Episode six of The Book of Boba Fett is proving to be a hit with fans, despite its somewhat controversial cliffhanger ending.
That’s because the episode did a great job of marrying figures from throughout Star Wars‘ canon — both from its classic era and more modern franchises — which left many with a mouth-watering for more.
In the episode, we see the long-awaited return of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker following his cameo appearance at the end of another Disney Plus Star Wars series, The Mandalorian season two. And not to mention the extremely cute Grogu also showing up to train under the legendary Jedi.
Fellow Disney star Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in Frozen, was quick to share a “mind blown” GIF on Twitter Tuesday, saying he thought the episode was “one of the best Star Wars anythings I have ever witnessed with my eyeballs.”
Even sans any Skywalkers, just seeing Grogu again was enough to bring tears of joy to many fans’ eyes.
Not only did the episode feature Luke and Grogu, but Rosario Dawson’s Ashoka Tano also made an appearance. The character that originated from the 2000s-era Star Wars show The Clone Wars sharing the screen with Luke for the first time blew many people’s minds.
As one Twitter user put it, the episode was “everything a Star Wars fan can ask for.”
The sheer number of cameos in the episode, which included another The Clone Wars character, the bounty hunter Cad Bane, and the previous owner of Boba Fett’s stolen armor, Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth from The Mandalorian, caught many fans off guard but in the best possible way.
Another fan couldn’t help but hilariously point out the recent episodes hardly featured the titular character Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett.
Another Twitter user couldn’t help but roast Luke’s rough-and-tumble approach to child-rearing compared to Pedro Pascal’s gentle Din Djarin.
Meanwhile, another fan was still reeling from the gut-wrenching flashback of Order 66 that we saw from the point of view of the deceptively 50-year-old Grogu.
Up until episode four, The Book of Boba Fett was a serviceable enough Star Wars spinoff; however, it somewhat struggled to shine from under the shadow of both the classic original trilogy and The Mandalorian. With this latest episode, as well as the previous episode five, which mainly focused on Din, the series has seen renewed relevance. But we’re unsure what that really means for the fate of the series — since it has yet to be renewed for a second season by the House of Mouse — considering the show’s best episodes so far have hardly featured its main character at all.
Regardless, we’re excited for the future of the world of Star Wars on Disney Plus, especially considering how jaw-droppingly convincing the producers have managed to make Luke look and sound by digitally de-aging both Hamill’s appearance and voice. The cameo of the Jedi Master didn’t look terrible at the end of The Mandalorian season two, but it has noticeably improved since then.
The Book of Boba Fett episode six is now available on Disney Plus, with subsequent episodes releasing each Wednesday.