The polarizing ‘Book of Boba Fett’ episode 6 has some massive fans

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, episode six.

Episode six of The Book of Boba Fett is proving to be a hit with fans, despite its somewhat controversial cliffhanger ending.

That’s because the episode did a great job of marrying figures from throughout Star Wars‘ canon — both from its classic era and more modern franchises — which left many with a mouth-watering for more.

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode six follows.

In the episode, we see the long-awaited return of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker following his cameo appearance at the end of another Disney Plus Star Wars series, The Mandalorian season two. And not to mention the extremely cute Grogu also showing up to train under the legendary Jedi.

Fellow Disney star Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in Frozen, was quick to share a “mind blown” GIF on Twitter Tuesday, saying he thought the episode was “one of the best Star Wars anythings I have ever witnessed with my eyeballs.”

That was one of the best Star Wars anythings I have ever witnessed with my eyeballs. #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/z24Ue0ACtm — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 2, 2022

Even sans any Skywalkers, just seeing Grogu again was enough to bring tears of joy to many fans’ eyes.

Not only did the episode feature Luke and Grogu, but Rosario Dawson’s Ashoka Tano also made an appearance. The character that originated from the 2000s-era Star Wars show The Clone Wars sharing the screen with Luke for the first time blew many people’s minds.

As one Twitter user put it, the episode was “everything a Star Wars fan can ask for.”

I cannot believe what I just watched. That’s everything a Star Wars fan can ask for. Just wow. #BookofBobaFett — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) February 2, 2022

The sheer number of cameos in the episode, which included another The Clone Wars character, the bounty hunter Cad Bane, and the previous owner of Boba Fett’s stolen armor, Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth from The Mandalorian, caught many fans off guard but in the best possible way.

#TheBookOfBobaFett Chapter 6 spoilers

•

•

•



Me every five minutes watching this episode of Book of Boba Fett#BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/4jCt0NEK08 — peep (@TheGeekyPeep) February 2, 2022

Spoilers for #bookofbobafett episode 6

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

This fucking episode of so good we got grogu, Ahsoka, Luke Skywalker, and motherfuckin Cad Bane. Man my Brain can’t Process this this much hype. Shoutout to davefiloni for a great episode pic.twitter.com/L5QEAzhdxp — LaDainian_1000 (@Ladainian1000) February 2, 2022

#BookofBobaFett spoilers //

.

.

.

.

.

.

OH MY GOD CAD BANE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/6HROtJiYvg — jake (@gonzofan07) February 2, 2022

Another fan couldn’t help but hilariously point out the recent episodes hardly featured the titular character Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett.

Me after two episodes in a row of #BookofBobaFett with barely any Boba Fett pic.twitter.com/iKNe8lfkYy — NissaKitty (@lilcatgirlnissa) February 2, 2022

Another Twitter user couldn’t help but roast Luke’s rough-and-tumble approach to child-rearing compared to Pedro Pascal’s gentle Din Djarin.

okay I know din took him on literal suicide missions but Luke just up and shot at the kid #BookofBobaFett #TheMandalorian #grogu #LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Qo1JvizoiQ — Noon🌴 (@noonvoide) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, another fan was still reeling from the gut-wrenching flashback of Order 66 that we saw from the point of view of the deceptively 50-year-old Grogu.

#TheBookOfBobaFett Chapter 6 spoilers

•

•

•



*shows another perspective of Order 66 *



Star Wars fans: #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/kSmX3PxorW — peep (@TheGeekyPeep) February 2, 2022

Up until episode four, The Book of Boba Fett was a serviceable enough Star Wars spinoff; however, it somewhat struggled to shine from under the shadow of both the classic original trilogy and The Mandalorian. With this latest episode, as well as the previous episode five, which mainly focused on Din, the series has seen renewed relevance. But we’re unsure what that really means for the fate of the series — since it has yet to be renewed for a second season by the House of Mouse — considering the show’s best episodes so far have hardly featured its main character at all.

Regardless, we’re excited for the future of the world of Star Wars on Disney Plus, especially considering how jaw-droppingly convincing the producers have managed to make Luke look and sound by digitally de-aging both Hamill’s appearance and voice. The cameo of the Jedi Master didn’t look terrible at the end of The Mandalorian season two, but it has noticeably improved since then.

The Book of Boba Fett episode six is now available on Disney Plus, with subsequent episodes releasing each Wednesday.