This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6

Could you tell Dave Filoni directed the latest episode in Disney Plus’ The Book of Boba Fett? Episode six, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” fires on all cylinders, bringing back beloved favorites from The Mandalorian and incorporating nods to The Empire Strikes Back as well as iconic characters from The Clone Wars.

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 follow

Not only does a digitally-de-aged Luke Skywalker return from his debut in The Mandalorian’s finale, but Roasrio Dawson reprises her role as Ahsoka Tano in today’s new episode. And for the first time in all of Star Wars’ films, shows, comics, and novels, the two finally meet.

The two are seen on the still-secret planet where Luke built a Jedi temple (the one that would later be destroyed by Kylo Ren). In the episode, we see the temple under construction as Luke trains his first student — Grogu. Ahsoka and Luke appear to have met before the start of the episode, though they don’t seem familiar with each other. She makes a remark that Luke’s strictness with the Youngling reminds her of his father.

Ahsoka Tano Gets Her Own Incredible Mandalorian Season 2 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

It’s a touching moment that reminds viewers that these two shared important mutual connections. Both learned from the wisdom of Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka was trained as a Jedi by Luke’s father Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars.

The tender moment hit some fans in the feels.

#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers

.

.

.

"I'm an old friend of the family" and Ahsoka telling Luke she reminds him of Anakin ☹ DON'T HMU pic.twitter.com/15kcvHbEU3 — e 🛡 TBOBF spoilers (@clonehumor) February 2, 2022

“I wanted this moment for so long and it finally happen,” writes one delighted viewer.

I wanted this moment for so long and it finally happen! Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker together on screen! Thank you Dave Filoni! #TheBookOfBobaFett #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/p4qJll0RRN — HENRY SKYWALKER(REY SKYWALKER STAN ACCOUNT) (@HENRYJEDIKNIGHT) February 2, 2022

During the episode, Ahsoka leaves Luke and Grogu, and the young Jedi master questions whether they will see each other again. It marks the latest appearance of the Togruta in the canon timeline. But though Ahsoka wasn’t present during the events of the Sequel Trilogy, she can be heard in The Rise of Skywalker among the voices of departed Jedi, who encouraged her to rise against Darth Sidious.

After an episode filled with big moments and exciting reveals, episode six leaves fans on a cliffhanger centered around Luke’s mentoring of Grogu. We’ll see what decision Grogu makes next week during The Book of Boba Fett’s series finale, streaming on Disney Plus on Feb. 9.