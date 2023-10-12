The return of an undead franchise cancelled before its time finally sets the stage for the perfect spin-off 20 years in the making

If you thought Buffy the Vampire Slayer was consigned to its coffin forever after creator Joss Whedon’s fall from grace, then think again.

Audible has launched a new sequel audio series that brings back many of your favorites from the legendary supernatural show, which ran from 1997-2003, including James Marsters (Spike), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Emma Caulfield (Anya), and Amber Benson (Tara, who also co-wrote the project). Titled Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, it’s clear that the Buffyverse itself may not be as deceased as we thought.

Unlike Harry Potter, another beloved franchise tainted by the downfall of its controversial creator, Whedon appears to be no longer actively involved in future Buffy projects. When speaking about Slayers, Carpenter stressed that part of the joy in this series was to take back ownership of the Buffyverse, stressing that it gives the “fandom permission to enjoy the show” because “that show involved hundreds of people to make, and it wasn’t about just one person.”

With the cast still passionate about this property and their characters, then, and with new creatives no doubt being eager to jump aboard the franchise, now feels like the perfect time for it to return to TV following the Slayers audio series. The problem with that, of course, is that many of Buffy‘s cast play immortal, un-aging characters. Luckily, the perfect way to relaunch the Buffyverse on our screens was established two decades ago. Now the idea should be dusted off.

Buffy: The Animated Series was a cancelled spin-off that finally needs to happen

In 2002, with Buffy winding down, the TV show’s team began work on Buffy: The Animated Series. With 20th Century Fox producing the show and expected to air on Fox Kids, the series was due to be set during the events of season 1, with its continuity established as “Episode 7.5.” As fans will know, that means Buffy would’ve been aware her boyfriend Angel is a vampire. Interestingly, a young Dawn also would’ve featured, meaning the series would’ve taken place in the altered post-season 5 timeline.

Many of the original stars were set to reprise their roles, including Alyson Hannigan (Willow), Nicholas Brendan (Xander), and Anthony Stewart Head (Giles). Sarah Michelle Gellar passed on the project, but she was replaced by (seriously impressive soundalike) Giselle Loren. A short presentation was created to pitch the project, which later leaked online and can be viewed in its entirety above. Tragically, however, Fox Kids passed and, despite shopping it around to different networks, none of them bit.

Reflecting on the failure of the show to find a home, Whedon told THR in 2003: “I felt like I was sitting there with bags of money and nobody would take them from me.”

Obviously, this version of the animated series is long gone, but the time is ripe for a fresh take on a Buffy animation. Not only do we live in a golden age of adult animated television, clearly both fans and those who made the series are eager to return to the well for more Buffyverse stories. When Angel was prematurely cancelled in 2004 after its fifth season, it always felt like the franchise had a lot more to give. It’s taken 20 years, but maybe the Buffy-naissance is finally beginning.