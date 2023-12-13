The risky Marvel spinoff that needs to match 4.8 billion minutes of views might have been playing the longest joke on the MCU fandom

With apologies to Echo and those trio of animated series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has to be the most eagerly anticipated of Marvel’s’ Disney Plus shows coming in 2024. That’s what you get when you build a show around a character who singlehandedly became a TikTok sensation.

Yes, as much as we all love literally everything Kathryn Hahn does in WandaVision, it was the “Agatha All Along” song that truly cemented her as an icon. The mere sight of Hahn in character alone causes the catchy jingle to worm its way back into your ear. So the latest rumor on the spinoff series is sounding awfully believable, even if we maybe shouldn’t put too much stock into it just yet.

As has been mercilessly mocked time and time again, Agatha House of Harkness Coven of Chaos Darkhold Diaries has changed its subtitle three times over since its initial announcement. At last check, it was going by Darkhold Diaries, but everyone’s fully expecting there to be another name change before it arrives on streaming in fall 2024. If you believe the freshest intel swirling around on social, though, then its final title is both on point and has possibly been planned… all along.

You guessed it. Word has it Agatha All Along will be the show’s official title.

It has been reported before that the many name changes have been part of Marvel’s long-term plan for the series to reflect its central character. So if it really does go by this title then we can understand the logic there. Not only does all the mystery and the obfuscation reflect the enigmatic Ms. Harkness it can also allow the studio to drop the punchline “it was Agatha All Along all along!” when the time finally comes to pull the rug.

Whether that will turn out to ultimately be a smart move or not — like how the idea to subtly publicize Secret Invasion, with online cryptograms and codes to reflect the conspiracy thriller plot, only meant that nobody watched it — we will have to see when Agatha… Whatever hits Disney Plus next autumn.