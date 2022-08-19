‘The Sandman’ showrunner reveals how he convinced a ‘Killing Eve’ icon to join the show

Although we still don’t know if a second season is happening or not, The Sandman lovers were served up an unexpected treat this Friday as Netflix just dropped a surprise bonus episode of the smash-hit fantasy series. The extra installment is unmissable for anyone who enjoyed the 10-part first season that landed earlier this month, thanks to its “two for the price of one” structure and A-list guest cast.

Adapting two stories from the comic book series’ third graphic novel, Dream Country, this hour-long bonus episode is split into two distinct parts. One is a regular, live-action tale, titled “Calliope”, while the other marks The Sandman‘s first dip into animation. “The Dream of a Thousand Cats” does just what the title says and reveals what it is that cats really dream about.

The cast of animated cats is brought to life by a roll call of familial names, including David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and James McAvoy. In the key role of The Prophet, though, is Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh. Executive producer Allan Heinberg revealed to Netflix’s Tudum blog how he managed to convince the multi-award-winning actress to sign up to play a talking feline.

Heinberg explained that he’s been friends with Oh since they worked together on Grey’s Anatomy, and they happened to catch up in London while the producer was working on The Sandman. Heinberg recalled:

“She was really interested in the show and was asking a lot of great questions. And so I said, ‘Is there any part of you interested in voicing this incredible cat?’ And she was too intrigued to say no.”

“Dream of a Thousand Cats” also features a cameo from creator Neil Gaiman, with Tom Sturridge likewise reprising his role as Dream of the Endless, who takes on cat form in the short. As for the episode’s other half, “Calliope”, its guest cast includes the likes of Melissanthi Mahut, Arthur Darvill, and Derek Jacobi. While the show’s future remains under question, make sure to savor this bonus episode of The Sandman, streaming on Netflix now.