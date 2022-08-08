‘The Sandman’ star fires shots at Tom Ellis by calling herself the ‘best Lucifer on Netflix’

The Sandman might have taken over three decades to make it to the screen, but in a weird quirk of fate, its comic book spinoff managed to become a TV show several years earlier. Namely, Lucifer, the smash-hit that starred Tom Ellis as the eponymous Lucifer Morningstar and wrapped up its six-season run just last year. But with The Sandman hitting Netflix, streamers now have a whole other version of the Devil to get to know, as Gwendoline Christie plays the character in the latest series.

And Christie’s already coming for Ellis’ crown. Netflix has shared a fun new promo in which the new monarch of hell herself joins co-stars Tom Sturridge and Jenna Coleman in attempting to sum up what The Sandman is about for newbies. When saying a few introductory words on her character, Christie cheekily comments that she plays the “most badass, best, and absolute coolest version of Lucifer on Netflix.”

Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Jenna Coleman attempt to explain The Sandman and… well, you'll have to tell them how they did pic.twitter.com/fHhXvoCukB — Netflix (@netflix) August 8, 2022

Back when The Sandman was first announced to be headed to Netflix, fans wondered if the fact it was sharing a home with Lucifer meant Ellis would reprise his role on the show. Obviously, that didn’t happen and creator Neil Gaiman has previously explained why to baffled fans. The writer/producer clarified that Ellis’ take on the role was too far-removed from the source material, so it might’ve been confusing to bring him back for this. What’s more, he noted how Sandman‘s Lucifer required someone darker while Ellis is “too lovable.”

In that regard, Christie fits the bill perfectly as her Satan makes for a fearsome foe for Sturridge’s Morpheus, with her moment in the spotlight coming in season one’s fourth episode. With any luck, we’ll have much more of her to come in a second run, should Netflix do the sensible thing and renew The Sandman for further episodes.