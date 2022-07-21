One of the best things about San Diego Comic-Con is the various immersive experiences made to promote new and upcoming shows and products. These experiences drop convention visitors into the worlds of their favorite shows, giving them an experience they can’t get anywhere else. And the Severance experience shows just how immersive and striking these events can be.

Those attending Comic-Con can experience what life is like for Lumon employees by going through their own custom initiation process. Severance tells the story of Mark, an employee of the shadowy tech firm Lumon. Lumon uses cutting-edge technology to split people’s personalities in two. The part that functions at work is called an Innie, while the person who exists outside work is called an Outtie. With neither remembering what the other does. However, Mark soon finds himself tangled in a conspiracy that stretches further than he could have imagined.

According to Slash Film, those who attend the event will tour a stunning recreation of the Lumon offices, from the green-carpeted conference room, to the strangely unnerving office cubicles that the Innies spend their time working in. Other sights from the show are also visible, including the infamous wall of teeth, and many of the design details that have made Severance into one of the year’s most unique shows. Tramell Tillman also reprises his role as Seth Milchick for the experience, adding to the immersion, and the experience ends with a mandatory dance party. Making this a Severance fans dream.

Apple’s official description of the event describes it by saying:

“Find yourself on the Severed floor of Lumon Industries as you make your way through multiple departments like O&D, Wellness, and MDR. Enjoy immersive photo ops, engaging interactivity, and fun takeaway perks while achieving perfect work/life balance.”

Ain’t no party like a Lumon party because a Lumon party is MANDATORY 📆✏️🖇#SDCC #Severance pic.twitter.com/auKP5yOsN8 — David Opie @ SDCC (@DavidOpie) July 21, 2022

Those who want to experience a little bit of corporate hell will need to book in advance as tickets are limited, and while there are standby lines, there is no guarantee of entry.

The event is taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel, found on San Diego’s Fifth Ave. Apple describes the sign-up process by saying: