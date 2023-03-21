The She-Hulk herself lifts reboot of classic TV crime drama to the top of HBO chart by sheer brute force

Tatiana Maslany — the actress behind She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — is helping to make a hit out of a reboot of a classic detective show.

The show is number one in countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Panama, Venezuela, Uruguay and a number of other central and South American lands. It also cracked the top ten in a number of others, like Bulgaria, Denmark, Hong-Kong, Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines and a score of others, per FlixPatrol.

The Emmy-nominated reboot stars Matthew Rhys as the titular investigator, and it just started its second season on March 6. The show’s based on a CBS television series that ran from 1957 through 1966 and starred Raymond Burr. Maslany plays a character named Sister Alice on season one of the reboot of Perry Mason.

Unfortunately, the character’s arc completed in the first season and she didn’t return for the second one. Her character, however, was a powerful one. She played the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God and reached audiences all across the country. She’s a powerful manipulator with a set of pipes she claims would “make Tarzan green with envy” (so glad she got that one in there). Check out a clip below.

While she doesn’t appear in season 2, Maslany told Collider she would be open to returning to the show as the character.

“I think it’s the first chapter. I think she’s finally working to emancipate herself from all of the things that have defined her and controlled her up until this point… She’s, in a way, starting again.”

Perry Mason is currently streaming on HBO Max.