The star of Netflix’s latest fantasy smash might need to put her sword skills to the test when it gets canceled

If you’re one of the many pessimists out there who were bracing for the worst on the very same day the show premiered, then you won’t be disappointed should Lockwood & Co. become the latest in the never-ending line of fantasy projects to be given the boot by Netflix.

Given that upwards of 25 similarly-themed episodic originals have been and gone in the last three years alone, it’s not unreasonable for supporters of the supernatural detective series to be preparing themselves for a fate that’s becoming increasingly inevitable for any effects-driven adventure, even if creator Joe Cornish is remaining optimistic against all odds.

Image via Netflix

Star Ruby Stokes recently spoke to Variety about ditching Bridgerton for another Netflix exclusive with a much less certain future, and should Lockwood & Co. meet the same end as dozens of others before it, then her sword skills could come in handy if she feels compelled to take a trip to the company’s headquarters and make a much more threatening form of protest.

“I never want to lose those sword skills. That’s an invaluable lesson I’ve learned. And I got really fit and strong too, which was really exciting.”

It remains to be seen whether the titular agency will be back to crack open any more cases, but if they aren’t, then at least Stokes has acquired a particular set of skills that might leave the boardroom cowering in the corner fearing her vengeful wrath should they opt to bury Lockwood & Co. down a deep dark hole alongside the rest of the departed fantasy favorites.