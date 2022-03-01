The ton’s favorite family reunites in new ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 images

As March begins, Netflix has revealed some new images for the incoming second season of Bridgerton, teasing the return of the ton’s favorite family after their phenomenally successful debut back in December 2020. The romantic Regency-era drama proved to be one of the biggest original TV hits for the streaming giant, so the hype is high for season two, which shifts the focus to a new power couple.

But, have no fear, the whole Bridgerton clan will be back this time around, as promised by these new promo photos shared by Netflix this Tuesday. The first showcases all but two of the family. Excepting Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Colin (Luke Newton), there’s Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Gregory (Will Tilston), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Violet (Ruth Gemmell), Benedict (Luke Thompson), and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

New 'Bridgerton' season two images 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

As you can see via the gallery above, the second image highlights newcomers the Sharma sisters, Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley). It’s Anthony and Kate who’ll be at the center of this season, which is alluded to by the third photo. Meanwhile, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is depicted at her writing desk in the fourth pic, reminding us of the season one finale’s shock twist — that she’s really Lady Whistledown.

Though they don’t feature in these images, Eloise and Colin will be back this year, too. Eloise will reluctantly make her society debut, even though the last thing she wants is to land a suitor. Meanwhile, Colin will return from his travels, and maybe spark up a romance with Penelope, as Coughlan has teased some intimate scenes between her and Newton. So don’t expect the show’s signature steaminess to evaporate just because Regé-Jean Page’s Duke is a no-show this season.

Don’t miss the eight-part second run of Bridgerton when it premieres on Netflix this March 26.