A mega-popular Dutch reality show is making the transition to U.S. television, and fans are looking forward to the return of some familiar faces.

The Traitors is coming to Peacock in 2023, and a recent announcement for the series included its cast, official release date, and a teaser of what viewers can expect. Hype for the show is already on a sharp rise, as U.S. audiences look forward to their own version of uniquely-styled series.

What is The Traitors?

Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors is a fresh take on the tried-and-true reality formula. It’s already been adapted for Australian audiences, leaning on the format popularized by the Netherlands’ De Verraders. The trailer above is not for the U.S. take on the show, but it does outline the overall premise and approach of the fresh reality series.

The American version of the show will take place at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, where a collection of contestants will gather and participate in a series of challenges. Rather than pit its contestants against one another, The Traitors allows its participants, dubbed “the Faithful,” to work together in their aims to secure a prize of up to $250,000.

Among their ranks, however, are a trio of “Traitors.” These participants are secretly tasked with betraying their fellows and “stealing” the $250,000 prize for themselves. If the Faithful manage to suss out the identity of the Traitors, and eliminate them from the competition, any remaining contestants will secure and share the prize between them. If even a single Traitor remains, however, they can steal the cash away.

A series of challenges will both beef up the prize pot and shelter individual contestants from elimination, even as the Traitors conspire to slowly “murder” — or eliminate — their opponents, one by one. The Faithful also have the opportunity to banish team members who they suspect are Traitors.

The Traitors release date

The U.S. take on The Traitors is set to release on Peacock on January 12, 2023. The show is slated to drop all its episodes at once, allowing fans to enjoy each of the first season’s 10 episodes in a single sitting, if they so wish.

The Traitors cast

Among the cast of The Traitors are a number of reality television mainstays, including alumni from The Real Housewives and Survivor.

Celebrity contestants taking part in season one of The Traitors include Survivor favorites Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, as well as controversial former Olympian Ryan Lochte and Shahs of Sunset socialite Reza Farahan. Former Big Brother contestants Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore will join them, as will Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain, Summer House‘s Kyle Cooke, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Brandi Glanville, and Bachelor and Bachelorette favorite Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The collection of celebs and reality show regulars will be matched with a number of newcomers from a range of backgrounds. Actors, hair stylists, political analysts, and executives will situate themselves alongside the slew of famous faces, and work to determine who among them are snakes in the grass. Per Deadline, the civilian cast of The Traitors season one will see the debut of Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valanim and Amanda Clark.

