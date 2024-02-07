‘The Traitors’ season 3 release window, cast, application, and more

The Traitors franchise continues to take over the reality competition landscape, and that means another iteration of the U.S.-based version is destined to hit our screens.

Recommended Videos

The Traitors US has been renewed for a third season, according to a report from Variety. The cutthroat and conniving Peacock show is currently in its second season with new episodes dropping on the streaming platform every Thursday. The news was reported on February 7, under a month after season 2 premiered on January 12.

Very little has been revealed about season 3, but here’s what we do know, and what we can guess.

Some reality stars have already been contacted for the addition’s casting. For example, The Challenge champion Wes Bergmann said on Rob Has a Podcast that producers had reached out to him about competing on the show, but he turned the offer down due to a scheduling conflict.

In terms of casting, the season’s make-up isn’t clear. The Traitors US season 1 featured a crop of reality stars, as well as contestants new to the limelight. However, season 2 only had reality notables and public figures. At the time of this writing, there’s no online application for The Traitors US season 3, which may indicate another star-fueled cast.

We can make an educated guess on the sort of players that’ll appear on The Traitors US season 3.

There should be a range of reality competition show veterans hailing from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Challenge, as well as reality franchise staples like The Real Housewives, Love Island, and The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Season 2 brought a professional athlete, Deontay Wilder, as well as a former politician, John Bercow, so we’ll probably get a few non-reality types as well.

All in all, The Traitors US season 2 will have 12 episodes, which includes a cast reunion for its last episode on March 7, according to Cosmopolitan. Season 1 featured 11 episodes with the reunion. So, season 3 will likely be in the 10 to 15-episode range.

The release date for The Traitors US 3 has yet to drop as well. If Peacock sticks with the same timeline as the first two seasons, we can expect the season to come out in January 2025 — season 1 released in January 2023. But, the series has become immensely popular, so they could end up doubling down on The Traitors and turn season 3 out quicker than its predecessors.

Information about The Traitors US 3 is thin. But, most importantly, we know it’s coming, and that’s the best part!