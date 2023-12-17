‘The Traitors US’ season 2: When does it premiere, where can I watch it, and who will be competing?

Days after CTV’s The Traitors Canada season 1 wrapped, Peacock dropped the official trailer for the second season of The Traitors US. And the cutthroat reality competition show premieres next month.

The franchise’s first U.S. iteration was released on the streaming platform in January 2023, and it featured several reality TV stars, as well as personalities new to the limelight. They murdered and banished en route to their share of the $250,000 prize pool, and in the end, it was four-time Survivor legend Cirie Fields who fooled the crop of competitors and claimed the check for herself as the sole remaining Traitor.

And now, a year later, another stacked cast will scheme and backstab. The Traitors season 2 is set to premiere on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2024. According to NBC, the first three episodes will be released on the same day. Then, the remaining episodes will be released weekly at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Who will be competing in The Traitors US season 2?

All in all, 21 notable faces descended onto the Scottish Highlands castle. From fan favorites representing CBS staple reality competition shows Big Brother and Survivor to professional athletes, the cast is deeper than The Traitor US’s first season because this time, every player is a public figure.

Check them out below:

Janelle Pierzina: Big Brother 6, 7, 14, and 22, and The Amazing Race 31

Dan Gheesling: Big Brother 10 and 14

John “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio: The Challenge, The Real World: Key West, and House of Villains

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge and The Real World: Paris

Trishelle Cannatella: The Challenge and The Real World: Las Vegas

Sandra Diaz-Twine: Survivor 6, 20, 34, and 40, and Survivor Australia

Parvati Shallow: Survivor 13, 16, 20, and 40

Peter Weber: The Bachelor 24 and The Bachelorette 15

Kevin Kreider: Bling Empire and The Ugly Model

Mercedes “MJ” Javid Feight: Shahs of Sunset

Larsa Pippen: The Real Housewives of Miami

Tamra Judge: The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Phaedra Parks: The Real Housewives of Alabama

Shereé Whitfield: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen: Love Island USA 5

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Love Island UK 8

Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Dancing With the Stars

Peppermint: RuPaul’s Drag Race

John Bercow: Former Speaker of the House of Commons (United Kingdom)

Deontay Wilder: Professional boxer and former heavyweight champion

Marcus Jordan: Former basketball player and NBA legend Michael Jordan’s son

Lastly, Scottish actor Alan Cumming is back to serve as The Traitors US‘ host.