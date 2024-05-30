Via Netflix
‘The Umbrella Academy’ final season release date

The Hargreeves siblings are coming back for one final adventure.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 30, 2024 02:12 pm

The highly anticipated fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is set to premiere soon, bringing the Hargreeves siblings’ tumultuous journey to an end. 

Based on the comic series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy has captivated audiences with its unique blend of superhero drama, dark humor, and intricate storytelling. The series debuted in February 2019, quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most popular original series. The show follows the lives of the Hargreeves siblings, who were adopted by the eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves and trained to save the world using their extraordinary abilities. The Hargreeves are not your average superhero team, though, as the series primarily focuses on themes of trauma and found family instead of the thrills of superpowered battles.

Over the course of three seasons, the Hargreeves siblings have faced numerous apocalyptic threats, time-traveling escapades, and complex family dynamics. The third season of The Umbrella Academy, which premiered in June 2022, wrapped up with a mind-bending cliffhanger. In the season finale, the Hargreeves siblings found themselves in a new timeline without their powers, facing an uncertain future. This set the stage for the final season, which promises to deliver an emotional conclusion to their story.

When is Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy coming to Netflix?

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on August 8, 2024. Unlike previous seasons, which consisted of ten episodes each, the final season will be shorter, comprising only six episodes. While that is little more than half the screen time the Hargreeves had in previous seasons, there are still six hours of television for Netflix to tie every loose thread, and give the siblings the satisfying ending they deserve.

As the trailer for the final season of The Umbrella Academy reveals, Season 4 will follow the siblings’ struggle to regain their powers and confront the enigmatic organization known as The Keepers, who believe that the current reality is a deception. It won’t be an easy mission, as the trailer hints at a chaotic and action-packed conclusion, with the siblings reuniting for one last mission to save the world.

The entire Hargreeves family will return for the final season, including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Additionally, new faces will join the cast, including Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, and David Cross as Sy Grossman. As we get closer to Season 4’s release date, we are bound to learn more about the new characters.

Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.