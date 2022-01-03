‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19

Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19, thankfully with very mild symptoms, following the return of the ABC talk show she co-hosts, The View, which returned from a holiday break Monday.

The news comes to us from none other than the official View Twitter account, with co-host Joy Behar sharing in a video that, “Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.”

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild."



Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn — The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

“Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break. But she’ll be back probably next week,” Behar said in the video. She added that the show would also be checking in with Goldberg “soon, so you’ll see Whoopi, too.”

This all comes amid the surge of the novel coronavirus’s Omicron variant that is sweeping the nation.

It was clear from clips online that the show was not filmed in its usual studio format, as had been the case just two weeks ago. Instead, each of the hosts appeared to be conducting the interviews remotely, as can be seen in the below video posted on The View‘s Twitter account in which hosts Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro-Cárdenas shared how COVID-19 and the Omicron variant impacted their own holiday celebrations. Each of the hosts talked about how their holiday plans got turned upside down in some fashion due to family members or friends testing positive for COVID-19.

The hosts were filming remotely from their own homes, according to People, something Behar said she hoped would only be temporary.

We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on Whoopi Goldberg’s COVID-19 situation as more information comes in.