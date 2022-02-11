Fans have been anxiously anticipating the second half of the final season of AMC’s The Walking Dead, and the wait is almost over. AMC Plus subscribers will have the opportunity to see the premiere of the series a week early, this Sunday, Feb. 13, via the streaming platform.

The overwhelming emotion for The Walking Dead‘s next chapter is that there’s no turning back. The characters have come this far — experienced life, love, loss, and heartache — and they’ve got to work together if they’re going to survive and navigate what comes next.

“We survived everything — for what — to keep fighting and killing each other?” Daryl Dixon asks in the trailer, pondering the question they’ll all have to ask themselves: what’s the point of survival if you turn on your own?

The Walking Dead has traveled with fans through eleven seasons and as many years. The bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to such a long-running series and the community it’s built is definitely something audiences are experiencing. The Walking Dead family will continue as films are in the works for specific characters, and spin-off series exist, but it’ll undoubtedly be a new universe for all of us.

You can see the beginning of the end on AMC Plus Sunday, Feb. 13, and the episode at its regular time for viewers without the subscription service on Sunday, Feb. 20.