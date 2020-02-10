The Walking Dead Mid-Season Premiere Lands Rare Sexual Content Rating

Throughout its many years on the small screen, The Walking Dead, typically vacillates between ‘V’ or ‘VL’ on the official ratings chart. Which is to say that nearly every installment of AMC’s zombie flagship contains violence or crude language. Or both.

Rarely does an episode of The Walking Dead get slapped with ‘SVL’, which denotes a combination of violence, crude language and sexual content. And yet, that seems to be the case for this month’s mid-season premiere, “Squeeze.”

It’ll signal the return of season 10 in just a few weeks (February 25th, to be specific), and when it does, it’ll contain “sexual situations,” according to intel obtained by ComicBook.com. Perhaps this has something to do with the newly-released footage of Eugene and Rosita kissing? Or does AMC have something else planned for episode 10×09?

Either way, we know “Squeeze” will find our survivors at their lowest – at their most desperate – after they were lured into a trap by Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton). And so, with a horde of zombies surrounding them, it’s up to Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and sisters Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) to save the day.

Here’s a reminder of the official logline (and the synopsis for episode 10×10), courtesy of AMC:

“In the mid-season premiere, our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation,” reads the official synopsis for “Squeeze.” In “Stalker,” airing March 1, “Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force.”

At long last, The Walking Dead season 10 will return with “Squeeze” on Sunday, February 25th. Exactly what lies in store for Negan et al. remains to be seen, but what we can tell you is that AMC is fully committed to its ongoing zombie drama, even going so far as to greenlight a historic 11th season for late 2020. We’re beginning to suspect that this series will outlive us all…