Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Confirmed For The Walking Dead Season 10B

Still reeling after last night’s nail-biting midseason finale to The Walking Dead season 10? We wouldn’t blame you.

Not for the first time, Samantha Morton’s Alpha and her blood-thirsty Whisperers lured our heroes straight into the belly of the beast, where they found themselves with their backs to the wall… in every sense of the phrase. As viewers watched with bated breath, the full extent of Alpha’s plan began to unravel, and one of our heroes (no spoilers!) didn’t make it out alive.

But enough about spoilers; over at Deadline, The Walking Dead‘s Angela Kang fielded a series of questions about “The World Before” and what comes next for the AMC flagship. And sure enough, it wasn’t long before the showrunner was asked straight-up about the impending return of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie.

Here’s what she said:

She will come back as a series regular in Season 11, but you know, we may see her before that.

Asked for further information about the nature of Maggie’s long-anticipated return, Kang kept mum:

No, no, I can’t.

So, there you have it: if nothing else, at least we have confirmation that Maggie will return in 2020, though under what circumstances (and whether she’ll actually be accepted by the group) remains a total mystery at this point.

Much has changed since the likes of Daryl and Carol last saw their former ally, so don’t be too surprised if the Hilltop leader is met with suspicion when she eventually makes her long-awaited return. As for the timing, Angela Kang recently held her hands up to admit that it was always a question of scheduling.

Following last night’s half-time spectacle, “The World Before,” AMC’s The Walking Dead has been penciled in for its big return in February 2020, by which point we’ll know more about Maggie’s involvement in season 10B.