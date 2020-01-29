There’s a war looming on the horizon. And don’t we know all about it.

In anticipation of The Walking Dead‘s return next month (February 23rd, mark the date), AMC (h/t Bloody Disgusting) has rolled out some new artwork featuring Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Danai Gurira as Michonne and Samantha Morton as Alpha. The tagline? “We Are The Walking Dead,” which is pretty appropriate given the fact that everyone is already infected – a revelation made all the way back in season 2.

Embedded below, each poster includes an up-close shot of our survivors (and Morton’s mysterious Alpha), belting out their best battle cry. The Whisperer War has begun, it seems, leaving fans to fret over the fate of Negan, whose story arc has hooked viewers from the very beginning – even when he was wielding Lucille around like a maniac.

Now, Negan has taken on a new role entirely, and we can’t wait to see it evolve next month. The Walking Dead season 11 is already on the cards, too, so don’t be fooled into thinking that AMC was about to bring the curtain down on its TV juggernaut.

Ahead of February 23rd, here’s a reminder of the official synopsis of season 10b, which consists of the usual eight episodes:

The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief. All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities. Which includes the new and potentially deadly threat of having added Negan to their ranks.

The Walking Dead will return to our screens on Sunday, February 23rd, signaling the beginning of a new era for AMC’s undead flagship. After all, 2020 sees the launch of Fear The Walking Dead season 6, and a totally different TWD series called World Beyond. Look for that one to premiere in April. Year of the rat? Try year of the Walker.