The Walking Dead Season 11 Images Promise Maggie And Negan Team-Up

The Walking Dead season 11 is finally here, and while this is the last run of the smash-hit show, there’s still plenty more TWD still to come before it’s time for the franchise’s parent series to bow out. Season 11 clocks in at a super-sized 24 episodes, split up into three batches of eight – which AMC is labeling “The Final Season Trilogy” – to be released over the next year. With the season premiere now available to watch, the network has shared a bunch of images teasing what’s to come over the next few weeks.

These 11 new promo stills come from episodes 3-5. And many of them highlight the unlikely dynamic duo of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Episode 3, titled “Hunted”, is the one that’ll mostly focus on the pair after the old enemies are forced to temporarily team up in order to survive an ambush by the Reapers. Speaking of which, the Reapers’ leader Pope will be revealed in episode 4, “Rendition”. One of these pics reveals our first look at Ritchie Coster (The Dark Knight) as TWD‘s latest villain. Check them out in the gallery below:

Another of these images showcases Daryl (Norman Reedus) and his loyal Dog, which also comes from episode 4. “Rendition” promises to be a key episode for Daryl as the synopsis promises that he will be captured by the Reapers and taken to their base, the Meridian, where he’ll “reconnect” with an old face from his past. Could it be ex-girlfriend Leah, as introduced in season 10C? The remaining photos, including young Judith (Cailey Fleming) training up the other kids, come from episode 5, “On the Inside.”

The Walking Dead 11×01 “Acheron, Part 1” can now be streamed on AMC Plus for those with a subscription. Otherwise, it makes its debut on network TV next Sunday, August 22nd.