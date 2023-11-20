‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ release date, teaser trailer, and more

The Walking Dead franchise just keeps growing larger. To date, more than a half dozen spin-offs, web series, and video game adaptations have been released, and more are still on their way.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is among the most recent of the story’s spin-offs, and its easily among the most anticipated. The series will see the return of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne, two of the original series’ most popular characters. It reportedly aims to tell an “epic love story” about this pair of damaged but powerful people, and was originally slated to be a trio of films. That concept was reworked into a six-part miniseries, and The Ones Who Live was born.

The Ones Who Live miniseries will bring a conclusive conclusion to Rick and Michonne’s storyline, and will likely see the permanent departure of both actors. Its sad news for fans of the Walking Dead franchise, but with so many other options on the market — between Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and the hilariously terrible video game adaptation, Destinies — it shouldn’t come as too much of a blow. Their departure will free up Lincoln and Gurira’s schedules for new projects, and there’s plenty more of The Walking Dead to go around.

Before we say goodbye to the pair of them, we’ll have one more chance to enjoy the talent they brought to the world of The Walking Dead with The Ones Who Live. The miniseries is set to premier on Feb. 25, 2024, with Gurira confirmed as one of its writers.

The Ones Who Live cast

Its making them its focus, but Lincoln and Gurira won’t be the only returning cast members. Only a few additional members of the cast have been revealed so far, but at least one other Walking Dead favorite will be making a return for the series. Pollyanna McIntosh is set to reprise her role as Jadis, alongside newcomers Frankie Quinones and Lesley-Ann Brandt.