What happened to Michonne in ‘The Walking Dead?’

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the final season of The Walking Dead.

The popular American horror series The Walking Dead aired on AMC in 2010 and has maintained a huge similarity with some of the renowned and cult hit shows such as Game of Thrones and Grey’s Anatomy, to name a few. Only in this case, the greatness emanates from the ability to pull off some of the major, heart-wrenching deaths of the show’s primary characters, leaving the fans disheartened and wanting more.

However, there is one character whose departure from the show has impacted the large fanbase to a considerable extent and that is Michonne (Danai Gurira). She was introduced at the end of the season two finale “Beside the Dying Fire” where she encounterd Andrea (Laurie Holden) in the woods and saved her from the zombies. The story of her character differs in comics and the series but Gurira successfully adapted and retained the overall badassery of the iconic katana-wielding character.

As the show progressed, we see Michonne undergoing major emotional and psychological changes that transformed her into one of the most resourceful, driven, ambitious, and logical characters of the series. Be it the ultimate fight with The Governor (David Morrissey), a display of maternal love for Carl, leading the Alexandrian pack, or the heartfelt romance with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) leading to the creation of the fan-favorite ‘Richonne,’ Michonne epitomizes the character development that is one of the series’ most glaring aspects.

Unfortunately, the tenth season saw Michonne’s last appearance in the show. As Gurira bid adieu to the show approximately seven years after her first on-screen appearance, fans are keen to revisit the events that contributed to her final journey.

Is Michonne of The Walking Dead alive?

Photo via AMC

The thirteenth episode of season 10 of the show called “What we Become” saw Michonne’s last appearance after she set out on a mission to find her lover Rick Grimes. The episode showed Michonne accompanying Virgil to Bloodsworth Island to acquire a stash of weapons for continuing the war with the Whisperers.

On reaching their destination, Virgil revealed to Michonne about his family’s death and how all the members were reanimated as walkers. He went on to ask her to put their bodies down to rest to which she obliged. That night Michonne became impatient to find the weapons on her own. While investigating, she entered a room but to her shock found herself trapped inside only to realize that it was a trap set by Virgil.

Later, she received information from Virgil’s captors in the adjacent cell about how he started to lose his mind after locking his family inside the cell. After that, she consumed some drug-laced tea given to her by Virgil and went on a drug-induced trip to “hell,” where she started to hallucinate the alternate versions of her life had she made different choices. She began to envision how her life would have been different had she refused to save Andrea and joined Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) group.

After regaining consciousness, she attacked Virgil and also freed his captives only to find that the way off the island was destroyed after Virgil set her boat ablaze. This caused her and the freed captives to attack him but Michonne dissuaded them from killing him and successfully reasoned with him to help them escape.

She rummaged through the room to recover the objects that Virgil had been hoarding and discovered Rick’s boots which he had been wearing since season one. She demanded to know where Virgil found them and he led her to a ship that landed on the island. She also found his smartphone with Rick’s name, paintings of Judith and her, and a few Japanese engravings.

After the startling discovery, she contacted Judith and revealed that the ‘brave man’ might be alive. The episode ended with Judith embarking on the journey to locate Rick followed by her two zombies, two humans who did seek assistance to reach their crew, and a greater proportion of people.

Will we get to see Michonne again?

Photo via AMC

There is doubt that the status of the television powerhouse couple had been conferred on Michonne and Rick. There was something about the exemplary chemistry, brilliant performances, and most importantly mature and open communication between the characters that made the slower development of their relationship less monotonous.

Fans had been shipping Richonne ever since the duo strengthened their romantic bond in season six and it would not come as a surprise if there is a demand for their return. Saying so, the announcement has been made by showrunner Scott M. Gimple regarding the couple’s return in a spin-off that would exclusively focus on their love story and provide them with a much-desirable closure.

Speaking at AMC Networks Summit in New York, he said that the show would take place at a location with which the fans of the show have been unfamiliar till now. On the subject of their “epic love story,” he added, “These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They’ve lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It’s hopefully going to be mindblowing”. Meanwhile, it’s certain that the show will air in 2023. Well, it’s unknown how the show will fare but it’s definitely worth the wait.

The Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC