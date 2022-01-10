Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running primetime medical drama of all time, isn’t flatlining just yet, with ABC renewing the beloved series for a 19th season.

The series, which first debuted in 2005, launched actors including Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and Jesse Williams into stardom. It originally followed Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey as she navigated the rigors of her surgical internship and has since grown into a career spanning drama of epic proportions.



Ratings for Grey’s Anatomy, which is still in the midst of its 18th season run, have declined over time, but the renewal for another season indicates the series still has enough steam to keep it going for at least the immediate future.



“… It’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a press release. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

✨It's a beautiful day to receive some big news.✨ #GreysAnatomy will be back on Feb 24 and for a whole new season! Congrats on Season 19 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZZn10dlGBJ — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) January 10, 2022

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” creator Shonda Rhimes said in the same release. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”