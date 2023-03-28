‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ star addresses the chances of a comeback after the widely-panned spinoff

As much as we’d all probably like to ignore The Witcher: Blood Origin, the series has set up some important details regarding the lore of its universe and so we may see some characters return in the mainline series, such as Minnie Driver’s mysterious elf character Seanchai.

Driver spoke with ScreenRant regarding the possibility of her character returning to The Witcher universe. Although the series takes place 1,200 years before Geralt’s story, we do get to see some characters in the present as Seanchai relays the story to Jaskier. Seanchai is also able to move through time so she could appear anywhere.

They’re very smart to create a character who can move through dimensions and time, so they could use her, like, I think it would be great, I would love to. I haven’t heard anything subsequently, but I feel like that’s something that could happen at any time, that if the writers go, “Oh, we need a character, we need Seanchai to come in and connect these things,” it would be great.

While it appears that there has been no confirmation on her character returning, Driver has at least confirmed that she would certainly be up for it. The door looks to be wide open for Seanchai to reappear at any moment and showrunner for The Witcher, Lauren S. Hissrich, has confirmed that there have been discussions regarding the re-introduction of the character in the fourth season or maybe even another spin-off or a second season of Blood Origin, although Netflix has yet to renew the prequel series.

Image via Netflix

Though the prequel didn’t do too well critically, Driver may have a better chance with her character in the flagship series. It seems unlikely that the writers would introduce such a mysterious character and leave so many questions about her unanswered. Both actress and writers seem keen to bring Seanchai back into the fold, so we’ll just have to wait until whenever Netflix decides to drop the fourth season.