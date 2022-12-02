‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer tease meets immediate backlash

Netflix has created a true case study with The Witcher. The once massively popular series is receiving no love from fans now as can be seen in the reaction to the new trailer tease for the sequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Orange, released by the streamer on Friday.

Ever since losing leading man Henry Cavill due to alleged creative differences, and consequentially replacing him with Liam Hemsworth, Netflix’s screen adaptation of The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski has turned into fantasy fans’ latest disappointment.

Unhappy with the streamer’s choice of replacement, fans have begun taking it out on the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Orange series, set 1200 years before the events of the first show.

I would have forced myself to care if you hadn’t screwed everything up with Henry and destroyed your main show. Now I really really don’t. — Rachel (@rachel11s) December 2, 2022

No one cares anymore, lol. — SleepyAlex (@AlexTheSleeper) December 2, 2022

After the reports that the creators of The Witcher were basically the reason Cavill left, fans fully turned against them.

So much potential, given to the wrong people, so easily fixable — skeeper (@skeeeperr) December 2, 2022

Despite Hemsworth not even being granted the chance to prove his worth, people have decided the show is nothing without the Man of Steel actor.

no one cares. Henry built your series, without him you guys are dead. — Hugh G. Rection (@volthroom) December 2, 2022

Still, it’s not all critics. There is still a small but mighty group of people excited about seeing the universe expand.

The Witcher: Blood Orange stars The Capture‘s Sophia Brown, Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, Game of Thrones‘s Laurence O’Fuarain, and many more. It comes out on Netflix on Christmas day.