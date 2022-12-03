The Witcher: Blood Origin is arriving at just the right time to quench the thirst for the forthcoming third season of the Netflix adaptation, and this new trailer teases not only an epic prequel series in the making but the return of a familiar face.

Taking place more than a thousand years before the story of Geralt, Blood Origin will center around the Conjunction of the Spheres, a cataclysmic event that shook the world and opened the gateways to all the other alternate universes out there, allowing monsters of all shapes and sizes to enter and slaughter the population at their whim.

It was then that the first Witchers were created, warriors enhanced with magic and potions to combat this new threat. The monster-hunters were hardly the most important development of that age, though, something that Blood Origin will depict in earnest by getting into the downfall of the Aen Seidhe (Elves who inhabit the Continent) as well.

With Henry Cavill recently departing the role of Geralt and all the scrutiny it has caused Netflix, the Witcher fandom might find it difficult to get excited about a prequel story when the main show’s fate remains uncertain. But to alleviate those concerns, at least to some degree, Netflix has incorporated a very familiar voice into this outing, one belonging to the bard Julian Alfred Pankratz, Viscount de Lettenhove, also known as Jaskier to book readers and Dandelion to video game fans.

Indeed, Joey Batey’s sidekick will serve as the omniscient narrator for Blood Origin, which is just as well considering that he is a storyteller in his bones and the ultimate chronicler of Geralt’s adventures in the Continent.

Comprising only four episodes, the Witcher prequel series is making its way to Netflix on Christmas Day.