Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher have yet to recover from the news of Henry Cavill’s departure, but now they’re wondering what the author himself would make of this situation after praising showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and her team for, as it were, sticking the landing.

Sapkowski has been a long-time critic of the CD Projekt trilogy because he neither cares for video games as a medium nor finds it particularly reasonable that the Polish dev failed to compensate him properly even though the games became a huge commercial success around the world. The Netflix live-action series is a different deal, however, and if for nothing besides cashing in the streaming juggernaut’s checks, the man has had nothing but love for what the Henry Cavill-led ensemble had managed to accomplish.

But now that Cavill is departing the show after its third season, with evidence pointing the finger of blame at the writers, what would the author have to say in his interviews?

To repeat Harrison Ford when asked about his Star Wars return…

Insofar as the fandom knows Sapkowski, he only cares about two things.

A lot of Witcher enthusiasts remain salty over how the writer treated CD Projekt even though, for a bit of foresight, he could’ve cashed in on those games as well.

Speaking of salty, the hatred for Lauren S. Hissrich runs deep in this community, and that was even before the Henry Cavill bombshell.

Netflix will probably want the author to clear up the air, at least to some extent, when it becomes time for Liam Hemsworth to truly step into the role. Perhaps we’ll find out how he feels then, though the fandom remains highly skeptical of that.