The Witcher Drops Thrilling New Trailer In Time For Halloween

What better time to unveil The Witcher‘s first trailer than Halloween?

Turns out that’s exactly what Netflix has done today by revealing another sneak peek at the Henry Cavill-led fantasy series, in which the former Justice League actor slips into the battle-worn shoes of Geralt of Rivia. It’s a decidedly mature take on the Witcher lore, and will seemingly draw more from its Slavic roots – along with Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels – than the critically-acclaimed video games.

But make no mistake, Cavill is perhaps the perfect choice to play Geralt, a burly monster hunter capable of killing just about anyone – or anything – that stands in his path. And from today’s new-look footage, it’s clear that Netflix plans to double down on The Witcher‘s fantasy trappings while also delivering an action-packed spectacle.

First Photos And Poster For Netflix's Witcher TV Series Debut 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Coming to us from Lucca Comics and Games 2019, the largest comic and gaming convention in Europe, this new Witcher footage will surely leave Netflix subscribers counting down the days until we get to see Henry Cavill’s monster hunter in action.

Filmed across various locations in Central Europe, The Witcher‘s debut season will stretch for eight episodes in total, and we’re intrigued to find out whether the show is able to impress the critics (and Netflix), thereby triggering talk of a potential renewal. Because, let’s face it, dropping a Henry Cavill-led fantasy series after just one season would surely go down in the history books as a colossal flash in the pan, so let’s hope Netflix’s latest original show is given ample time to find its feet.

Look for the streaming giant’s rendition of The Witcher to be with us before the year’s end. Until then, be sure to drop your thoughts on this new trailer down below.