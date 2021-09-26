The Witcher Fans Blast Netflix For Series Aimed At Kids And Families

Having stolen the show at TUDUM by revealing a ton of new footage and confirming three new projects for Netflix, The Witcher was one of social media’s main talking points last night. For the most part, fans couldn’t be more thrilled about getting to spend even more time on the Continent, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been some dissension in the ranks.

Without a doubt, executive producer and architect of the entire Witcher universe Lauren Schmidt Hissrich announcing that a new series aimed at children and families is on the way came as a shock. After all, the mythology is famed for its darkness, violence and unflinching brutality, so it’s difficult to imagine how something as grim and gritty as the fantasy franchise would work in a watered-down environment.

As you can see below, the fanbase isn’t even waiting for an answer, having already decided that the family-friendly Witcher project is an abomination that shows corporate greed as its finest while displaying a completely fundamental lack of understanding for what made it so popular in the first place.

😡 You should've never gotten the license! This shows that you understood absolutely ZERO what The Witcher is about. 🤦🏻‍♀️ This isn't some comic shit you can rewrite for kids and families… Fuck it. pic.twitter.com/2C5emBtH84 — 🎃 Joanne 👻 (@WaldWaechterin) September 26, 2021

A kids and family series? Fuck that shit! The Witcher isn’t meant for kids or families, netflix just wants to add new subscribers with bullshit content. — Rogue Knight (@RogueKnight722) September 26, 2021

I know I can just not watch it, obviously. But I’m not a fan of the attempt to make a kids and families series not gonna lie. It feels unnecessary to the grim dark world that is The Witcher, one of the many things I enjoy about it. But hey that’s just me. — Nīzzy (@ARapJedi) September 26, 2021

because even if they make one pg, family friendly show, it’s highly likely those kids/families who perhaps know nothing about the witcher watch the main series afterwards. i can already picture the outrage and calls for censorship from the karen types. — yennefer of vengerberg enthusiast (@adreamofchaos) September 25, 2021

I'm sorry… A Witcher for Kids and families…????

The Witcher… WAT?! https://t.co/mLwrFFu2x1 — GenerationWest (@GenerationWest0) September 25, 2021

Kids and families… in The Witcher universe.

Netflix has reached a point where they greenlit shit for the sake of increasing their IPs without a thought if it fits said universe or not https://t.co/rGOdgkl9N8 — Leey (@Leeekey) September 25, 2021

ya… what is the point of making the witcher family friendly?

Why would… anyone do that? It's NOT for kids or families… it's full of gore and sex and conspiracy…

Where's even any source material FOR something family friendly here? — PhilosoShy (@PhilosoShy) September 25, 2021

Netflix is developing a "a new kids and families series" based on #TheWitcher. Um, seriously? Why am I getting flashbacks to the Saturday-morning #RoboCop cartoon, which came out between the X-rated original film and the R-rated sequel? https://t.co/rBAInyEKrG — Peter T Chattaway (@ptchat) September 25, 2021

We should give Netflix and Schmidt Hissrich the benefit of the doubt for now, but it’s certainly an intriguing creative conundrum nonetheless. There’s no reason why kids couldn’t enjoy a Witcher show set in the same place where Henry Cavill routinely bludgeons monsters into a bloody pulp, but there’s already been an element of gatekeeping to some of the early responses that isn’t going to go away.