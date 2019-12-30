The Witcher Is One Of Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Releases Of 2019

It’s official: The Witcher is a hit. Like a B-I-G hit.

The fantasy-fuelled Netflix series, itself based on the novels of the same name, arrived on the platform shortly before Christmas, and it wasn’t long before Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia established himself as a bona fide streaming sensation.

So much so, in fact, that despite staging its long-anticipated premiere on December 20th, The Witcher still managed to squeeze into Netflix’s top 10 most popular releases of 2019 – in the United States, at least – after the online giant took to Twitter to unveil a thread commemorating its biggest and best releases of the year.

From The Witcher to Murder Mystery to season 3 of Stranger Things, it’s all here:

Happy almost 2020! Here’s a look at the most popular series, films, and documentaries released on Netflix in the US this year. (thread) pic.twitter.com/fSHb39DbIT — Netflix US (@netflix) December 30, 2019

The full thread is well worth a gander, as it names the top 10 most popular series releases of 2019 – for the record, The Witcher was second only to Stranger Things, which is a feat in and of itself – along with the year’s most popular documentaries and many other categories.

For The Witcher, though, this looks to be the start of a very long and fruitful collaboration for Netflix, what with talk of a potential seven-season arc for Henry Cavill’s monster-hunter. The show’s ripple effect is there for all to see, too, given how players have been reaching for the controllers – and, more specifically The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – to immerse themselves in the Northern Realms once more.

All eight episodes of The Witcher are now streaming via Netflix and yes, the Powers That Be are already hard at work on a second season, which will herald the return of Cavill’s Geralt, along with Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.