Netflix’s The Witcher Causes Surge In Witcher 3 Players

Netflix has struck gold with its latest adaptation, it seems. Released last week, The Witcher, based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular book series, has attracted glowing reviews from critics as well as an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans. At only eight episodes long, however, it seems some binge-watchers have already devoured the first season and found themselves eager to experience more of Geralt of Rivia’s adventures.

It might not be quite the same, but it appears fans are now turning to CD Projekt RED’s beloved video game series based on Sapkowski’s same works. According to both Steam Charts and SteamDB, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has seen a massive uptick in concurrent players, with the former recording an increase of around 50%. It’s worth noting, of course, that the success of Netflix’s latest production isn’t necessarily a direct correlation with Witcher 3‘s resurgence, but only the blind would be unable to note the cause and effect here.

As of writing, in fact, almost 50,000 players are playing the generation-defining RPG concurrently, putting it on par with Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2. A notable achievement in itself, considering Witcher 3 has no ongoing multiplayer component.

Geralt Gears Up For Battle In New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 42

Click to skip

















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What remains unclear, on the other hand, is the demographics of these Witcher fans. Sadly, that information is simply unavailable, but I personally would be fascinated to see how many of those playing are newcomers to CD Projekt’s adaptation or whether the majority share is simply fans returning for yet another playthrough of the game’s gigantic campaign. Whatever the case, one outcome is obvious – Geralt of Rivia is fast becoming a pop culture icon.

Tell us, though, have you already burned through the entirety of The Witcher‘s debut season on Netflix, or are you savoring every last episode? Let us know what you think of the hit show in the usual place below!