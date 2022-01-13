While Netflix’s The Witcher stuck the landing on a number of things with its second season, the Wild Hunt didn’t live up to expectations due to their limited screentime.

Of course, to call what was essentially an extravagant cameo “limited screentime” would be an understatement. The Wraiths of Mörhogg only appear for a brief moment in the last act of the final episode. In fact, one could go so far as to suggest that the appearance served more as a teaser for a story that’s yet to unravel rather than a proper introduction to one of the most menacing adversaries that Geralt and Ciri face in their journey.

Executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich has promised that the next season will remedy this particular issue, but that’s still a long way away, and we haven’t even had a proper look at Eredin’s riders. Squint your eyes however much you may, because it’s still really difficult to make out any important details about the wraiths.

Luckily, the official Twitter account for Netflix’s The Witcher has decided to give us a proper look at the design for the Wild Hunt by sharing a ton of concept arts. As you can see for yourself below, every rider has a distinct and bone-chilling look.

Take a look at the concept art that helped bring the terrifying Wild Hunt to life in Season 2. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/sNBaznq00S — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 13, 2022

Not to spell out the obvious here, but if you think you’ve already seen these sketches, it’s because the design for the live-action Wild Hunt eerily resembles CD Projekt Red’s work on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, though I think it’s safe to say that the similarity has been an intentional attempt on Netflix’s part.