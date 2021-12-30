‘The Witcher’ showrunner teases bigger role for the Wild Hunt in season 3

The second season of The Witcher was finally released over the holidays and continues to be one of Netflix’s most popular series. While there is also an extremely popular games series based on the property, the show is mostly sticking to the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. However, the series can’t ignore the main antagonist from the most popular game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Though the horse-riding skeletal specters that look like they are from a Death Metal music video aren’t a huge focal point in the books, the Netflix series decided to include them at the end of season two. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had a chance to explain exactly what the Wild Hunt is and even teased a much bigger role for them in season three.

“We realize in season two that they are connected to Ciri somehow. We don’t know how, but she seems to have a special relationship to them,” Schmidt Hissrich said. “Actually, it’s Blood Origin, which is our prequel spin-off, that will start to lay the track a little bit more of what that relationship is, and then it will completely explode for you in season 3.”

you know them. you love them. you finally saw the Wild Hunt in THE WITCHER Season 2



here's how The Witcher team brought them to life (and how they'll connect to THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN) pic.twitter.com/zZ9XG4STYS — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 30, 2021

Tackling the Wild Hunt in season three seems like a big endeavor. The collective is the ultimate antagonist in the game series and could’ve been saved for the eventual final season. That said, Netflix may have different plans. The Wild Hunt could end up playing a similar role to that of the White Walkers in Game of Thrones. While the White Walkers storyline wasn’t resolved until the series’ final season, their presence loomed large through every single season. That could be how Schmidt Hissrich decides to use the Wild Hunt. Regardless, the depiction of the Wild Hunt appears spot on and should be terrifying villains in season 3.