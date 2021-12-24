On the surface, The Witcher‘s second season looks to be ticking all of the boxes that fans wanted to see after the excruciating two-year wait for more episodes finally drew to an end last week.

The confusing jumping between timelines is gone, the budget had very obviously and significantly been increased to offer a greater sense of scale and spectacle, Henry Cavill is better than ever as Geralt of Rivia, all of your favorite returning characters and some new faces are along for the ride, and it sets up a massive Season 3, along with the continued expansion of Netflix’s Witcher universe.

Geralt of Rivia’s latest outing has been top of the episodic most-watched list for the last week, racked up massive viewing figures and currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%. However, users have shockingly decreed that it only merits a 62% audience rating, which comes as a major surprise.

Then again, we’ve seen longtime enthusiasts of popular source material hop on the review-bombing bandwagon when deviations to their perfect ideal of canon are made, and a few of the comments make it clear that the The Witcher‘s fresh takes on established plot and character beats has created a sense of dismay among the hardcores.