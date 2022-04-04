‘The Witcher’ season 3 gets first official synopsis and BTS image

Netflix has brought the gang back together for the third run of The Witcher, with Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri) returning to set for the next chapter of the spiraling fantasy tale.

It’s been little more than a few months since the second season of The Witcher came out to acclaim from critics and a somewhat controversial reception within the fandom. It seems that the streaming juggernaut is now pushing ahead with the production of the next season at full speed, though, with the main cast already busy shooting their forthcoming scenes from A Time of Contempt, Andrzej Sapkowski’s next book in the saga on which season 3 will be based.

The official Twitter page for The Witcher has shared the first official synopsis for season 3, revealing to fans that the show will roughly follow the same narrative template as in the books.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, and put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Netflix has also shared the first behind-the-scenes image which showcases Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan in costume filming on a snowy landscape, which you can check out below.

Executive producer and creator Lauren S. Hissrich and her crew are currently in the midst of production, with an unannounced release window that puts The Witcher season 3 premiere date anywhere between late 2022 and through 2023, although there’s a distinct possibility it’ll stick to the December debut favored by the first two.