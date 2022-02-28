According to a report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to covering news of Netflix’s The Witcher, the show is returning to European countries for principal photography on the upcoming third season.

That’s what Netflix originally did with the first season, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and its related restrictions, the latest second run was mostly patched together in the United Kingdom. Now, according to this new story, the crew is once again looking forward to filming in countries like Slovenia, Croatia, and Italy.

Cameras are apparently set to roll in the Bolzano province of Italy at the beginning of March. The crew will then move to Slovenia and finally towards Croatia for another ten days of shooting, lasting until April. As the website suggests, principal photography is expected to last five months, so it’ll be interesting to see how much headway the crew can make in March.

What makes this even more legitimate is the fact that Freya Allan (Ciri) is currently in Milan, Italy, for a fashion show, so she won’t have too much difficulty catching up with the rest of her cast members in the upcoming days.

One of the great things about Netflix’s live-action adaptation is an overt insistence to remain true to the story’s roots in European culture and folklore. The Witcher is inspired, after all, by Slavic mythologies of the early Middle Ages, so in terms of aesthetics – whether it be weird-looking monsters or urban areas – it’s good to see that the producers have a keen eye for such details.

The Witcher season three is currently in production, though a release date has yet to be announced by Netflix.