The Witcher executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich has shared a new update with fans about the production status of season 3.

We’re already past two seasons of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the Polish fantasy saga, but the story of Geralt and his ward Princess Cirilla is only beginning to unfold. After establishing that almost every influential and significant party in the Northern Kingdoms and beyond, including the infamous Wraiths of Mörhogg (known to game fans as the Wild Hunt) are looking to get their hands on the Child Surprise. Geralt must now find a place of safety for his new family.

In adapting the first book of the series, Blood of Elves, Hissrich and her team of writers took a lot of liberties with the plot, so that trend might well have continued with The Time of Contempt, since the scripts for the upcoming third season are already written.

As for the shooting itself, it seems that the crew isn’t ready to roll the cameras just yet. In fact, based on a new status update that Hissrich shared on her Instagram page, which you can see below, the team is just starting to do location scouting for season 3.

Who would’ve guessed that at least one sequence in the next season of a fantasy series would involve filming in the woods?

If all goes well and this production cycle isn’t plagued with shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic like season 2 was, we can hope for the next run to arrive as early as late 2022. With the current state of the industry, though, we wouldn’t hold our breaths.