After an exhaustive two-year wait, The Witcher season 2 will become available for streaming on Friday, though it seems that the production crew is already gearing up to embark on their next journey.

Despite knowing the upcoming run will adapt Blood of Elves, the first novel in Andrzej Sapkowski’s pentalogy, the story could still take Geralt and Ciri in any number of directions, so who knows what fans will make of it all after December 17?

And yet, the overall critical consensus so far has been extremely positive, with many reviewers concurring that season 2 improves on many grounds. One critic even went so far as to suggest that audiences are “going to have a blast” regardless of whether they’ve played or read any of the games and books.

The folks at Netflix certainly seem to have enough confidence in showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich’s adaptation, evident in the fact that they greenlit a third season all the way back in late 2019. Now, Freya Allan (Ciri) has revealed in a recent interview with RadioTimes that she’s already seen scripts for season 3 and they’re “very exciting.”

“I might have actually seen some scripts, you know?” She revealed. “Just putting it out there. I don’t know exactly [when it’ll be], but it will be not too long away. It’s very exciting. I think it’s going to be a great season.”

Now that production companies and the entertainment industry as a whole are almost out of the woods so far as COVID-19 restrictions are concerned, we can expect to see a smaller gap between The Witcher season 2 and its follow-up, or at least that’s what we hope lest season 3 ends up releasing sometime in late 2023.