Netflix Has Reportedly Already Greenlit Season 3 Of The Witcher

Despite having only premiered a week or so ago, Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy series has been making waves. The Witcher has won over fans and critics alike and at the time of this writing, it’s one of the company’s highest-rated originals on IMDb. Not bad, right?

Of course, it’s not hard to see why it’s been doing so well. With Game of Thrones off the air (and at least one of its prequel series reportedly canceled), fantasy fans have been looking for a new show to sink their teeth into. And with a built-in audience of bookworms and video game fans, not to mention the star power of Henry Cavill, it should come as no surprise that The Witcher has seen so much success in its early days.

What is a bit shocking though is just how confident Netflix is with their newest original series. As we previously reported, the company renewed the show for a second season well ahead of premiering the first, and now it looks like another is on the docket. That’s right, it seems The Witcher will be returning for season 3 as well.

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said a Green Lantern show was coming to HBO Max and Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife – say that Netflix has secretly greenlit a third season and it’ll adapt Time of Contempt, the second full-length novel from Sapkowski’s books. And while the details we’ve been given end there, we’re obviously pretty excited about this.

After all, while Netflix has always produced quality original content, many of its flagship series have bit the dust, especially after their suite of Marvel shows were all canceled. The Witcher also checks the “high fantasy” box, which is a genre that most companies are unwilling to invest resources in. Of course, Netflix has yet to officially announce that a third season is indeed coming, but given that these are the same sources who also told us a Swamp Thing movie was in development, which Bloody Disgusting has since confirmed, we have no reason to doubt it.