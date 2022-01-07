Fans of Netflix’s The Witcher are still processing everything that happened in the show’s explosive second outing, but the production train isn’t wasting any time when it comes to the next chapter in the story of Geralt and Ciri.

Thanks to the streaming giant’s business model, diehard enthusiasts are currently busy rewatching every episode over and over again and dissecting every little detail to discuss on social media. Critiques are being penned, speculation is being contemplated, and overall, the arrival of season two has injected new blood into the veins of the live-action adaptation.

But what about all the things that are yet to come? Well, even though it’s a no-brainer that the crew must already be buried deep under the workload of bringing season three to life on the screens, Redanian Intelligence has just confirmed in a new report that pre-production is well underway, and principal photography will begin in early March 2022.

Of course, it should be noted that the outlet – which has proven to be a reliable source of Witcher news and hearsay in the past – reiterates that this schedule might change, which it often does in productions of such scale. As ever, though, it’d be remiss of us not to advise that you should ultimately take this with a grain of salt.

New The Witcher images show Geralt's reunion at Kaer Morhen 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for all the things we know for sure, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich recently teased that there’s more of a particular enemy to come in season three, not to mention that a deleted season two scene also hinted at several storylines that the writers might further explore in the near future.

We Got This Covered has reached out to Netflix for a comment, and we’ll update this story if we hear back.