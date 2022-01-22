Executive producer and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has promised that Season 3 of The Witcher will pull out the big guns to adapt Time of Contempt, the fourth book in the saga.

While the White Wolf had a relatively successful debut on Netflix back in late 2019, the production crew managed to smooth out quite a few rough edges with the recent release of Season 2, implying that the streaming giant is growing more ambitious with every chapter of Geralt of Rivia’s story.

The team’s next undertaking, will definitely challenge them beyond what they’ve had to face up to now, because as Witcher fans will probably tell you, Time of Contempt is essentially the most action-packed and plot-heavy book in the whole pentalogy.

As the lead creative, Hissrich must already realize the colossal scale of what they’re going to have to accomplish, so she’s taking the time to assure fans on social media that they’re going “huge” with the upcoming third run.

When asked if Season 3 will have a bigger budget, here’s what the EP had to say in response:

Money aside: S3 is huge. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 15, 2022

In terms of how author Andrzej Sapkowski sets up the narrative of The Witcher, you can divide the books into two timelines: One before the events of Thanedd, and one that chronicles what comes next. As such, it’s safe to say that things won’t be the same for Geralt and his companions after the events of Season 3.

Considering the fact that the writers have already taken liberties with the storyline before, though, book fans might be in for a few surprises when we arrive at the events of the so-called “Thanedd coup.”