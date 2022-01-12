‘The Witcher’ Season 2 now one of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever

Some fans may have been left less than impressed by the return of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia last month, which in turn saw the show’s audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes take a surprisingly large tumble, but subscribers have evidently been checking out Season 2 of The Witcher in their droves based on the latest numbers.

Don’t Look Up might be stealing the majority of the headlines after becoming the platform’s second most-watched feature ever after less than three weeks in release, but The Witcher is also making some serious gains of its own on the streamer’s all-time viewership rankings.

Netflix have revealed that the monster-slaying fantasy epic has racked up over 462 million hours viewed since debuting on December 17, good enough to make it the eighth most-watched English-language show ever. While that’s quite a distance behind Season 1’s 541 million hours, let’s not forget we’ve still got a couple more days to go before the 28-day measuring stick has been reached.

With a third run of episodes, a live-action spinoff, another animated prequel and an additional series aimed at children and families on the way, Netflix was never going to give up on The Witcher anytime soon, but at least we know that Geralt continues to deliver the goods when it comes to enticing audiences.