The Witcher Showrunner Teases Action And Death In Season 3

A huge number of people will be clearing their schedules and possibly even taking a sick day from work on December 17, with Season 2 of The Witcher premiering on Netflix the same day the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters.

If you’re a fan of both, then the chances are high you’ll binge the entire run of episodes featuring Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia before catching a showing of the web-slinging sequel, or vice versa. Either way, Season 2 of the smash hit fantasy series is merely a prelude to what the streaming service has in store for the franchise.

Season 3 was officially confirmed at the recent TUDUM event, as was another animated feature and a new show aimed at children and families, while prequel Blood Origin has been in production since the summer. That’s a lot of Witcher content, but during an appearance at the Lucca Comics & Games 2021 in Italy, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich teased plans for the third batch of adventures, months before the second even hits streaming.

“What I will say about the third season, the writers are back in Los Angeles diligently working while I am here getting to do this, so I’m grateful for them. It’s a really fun season, and it follows a particular book very closely, has a lot of action, some death… some death.”

Of course, nobody’s going to be shocked that Season 3 of The Witcher is going to feature action and death, but we could be able to put at least a couple of narrative pieces together when the sophomore run wraps up, and we’re only in the very early stages of the brand’s relentless expansion.