Having just wrapped principal photography, the crew of Netflix’s The Witcher is ready to talk about the upcoming third season, which will see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer moving toward an uncertain future, though this time as a family.

This year’s Tudum festival is gearing up to be something special, indeed. And if the endless string of Hollywood A-listers announcing its arrival in a new trailer didn’t tip you off, perhaps an update involving your favorite fantasy adaptation will give you the nudge to set your calendar reminders for Sep. 24 at 10 pm PT.

Indeed, the official Twitter account for The Witcher has just teased fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world that “The Continent has a LOT to unveil at Tudum.”

Are we simply going to get a first sneak peek at The Witcher season three? Or has Netflix planned even more spinoff shows and animated films centering around Geralt of Rivia’s story? With The Witcher: Blood Origin also looming on the horizon, there’s no telling just how much Lauren S. Hissrich and her team have planned for this year’s showcase.

One thing’s for certain, though. A LOT with a capital L will probably be enough to satisfy every Witcher fan, whether it be book enthusiasts or video game veterans.

The third season of The Witcher will adapt the events of the second book, titled Time of Contempt, in the main pentalogy. Almost every powerful player in the world of the Continent is planning to capture Ciri, and it will be up to her adoptive parents, Geralt and Yennefer, to fend them all off.

How successfully is another matter, one that we’ll hopefully be able to see for ourselves soon when season three premieres on Netflix.